Cobham Gaisler successfully verifies its first RISC-V processor, NOEL-V, using Aldec's Riviera-PRO for HDL Simulation

Henderson NV, USA – January 28, 2020 – Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed-HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, today announced that Cobham Gaisler has successfully verified its first RISC-V line of processors, called NOEL-V™, using Riviera-PRO™ for mixed-HDL simulation.

NOEL-V is a synthesizable VHDL model of a 64-bit processor that implements the RISC-V architecture, with an advanced 7-stage dual-issue in-order pipeline and provides up to 4.69 CoreMark/MHz. “As a leading vendor of space-grade microprocessors, we needed to verify NOEL-V using a reliable and high-performance RTL simulator with advanced debugging and DRC checking capabilities”, said Jan Andersson, Director of Engineering at Cobham Gaisler. “We used Riviera-PRO for functional, gate-level and timing simulation and we were very pleased with its rich VHDL support, compile and simulation speed.”

“Because of its open-source model, RISC-V is a game-changing technology for hardware that spans across various embedded applications including space and mission-critical”, said Louie De Luna, Director of Marketing at Aldec. “We’re excited to help and work with Cobham Gaisler, and we look forward to solving new verification challenges for the future generations of NOEL-V.”

About Cobham Gaisler

Cobham Gaisler provides IP cores and supporting development tools for embedded processors based on the SPARC and RISC-V architectures. Cobham Gaisler has a long experience in the management of ASIC development projects, and in the design of flight quality microelectronic devices. The company specializes in digital hardware design (ASIC/FPGA) for both commercial and aerospace applications. http://www.cobham.com/gaisler

About Aldec

Aldec Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification, SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification and Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com





