UMC Reports Sales for January 2020
Taipei, Taiwan -- February 12, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2020.
Revenues for January 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
14,091,018
|
11,795,477
|
+2,295,541
|
+19.46%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
14,091,018
|
11,795,477
|
+2,295,541
|
+19.46%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
# # #
聯華電子股份有限公司本(12)日公佈內部自行結算之2020年度一月份合併營收為新台幣140.9億元，較去年同期增加19.46%。
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- BrainChip's Akida Development Environment Now Freely Available for Use
- New Mathematically Lossless Video Compression IP Cores Announced by Hardent
- Mythic adopts Mentor's Analog FastSPICE and Symphony platforms for AI processor design
- SmartDV Adds Support for MIPI I3C 1.1 Across Entire IP Portfolio
- UMC Reports Sales for January 2020
Most Popular
- Xilinx Adds Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities for Pro AV and Broadcast Platforms
- New AI technology from Arm delivers unprecedented on-device intelligence for IoT
- EnSilica to Develop Next-Generation Ka Band Satellite Transceivers for the European Space Agency
- Powering the future: Smallest all-digital circuit opens doors to 5 nm next-gen semiconductor
- BrainChip Showcases Vision and Learning Capabilities of its Akida Neural Processing IP and Device at tinyML Summit 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page