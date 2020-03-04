Mellanox to Acquire World Leading Network Intelligence Technology Developer Titan IC to Strengthen Leadership in Security and Data Analytics

Combines best in class networking and deep packet inspection acceleration for cyber security and big data analytics applications

Sunnyvale CA and Yokneam, Israel – March 3, 2020 - Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Titan IC, the leading developer of network intelligence (NI) and security technology to accelerate search and big data analytics across a broad range of applications in data centers worldwide. The acquisition will further strengthen Mellanox’s network intelligence capabilities delivered through the company’s advanced ConnectX and BlueField families of SmartNIC and I/O Processing Unit (IPU) solutions. Titan IC’s world class team in Belfast, Northern Ireland will become the center of advanced network intelligence research and development for Mellanox.



“Network Intelligence is an important technology when combined with our industry-leading networking portfolio of switches, SmartNICs, and IPUs,” said Eyal Waldman, president and CEO Mellanox Technologies. “Our customers will benefit from the deep analytics and enhanced security that will be delivered by the integration of our best-in-class Ethernet and InfiniBand products and world-leading deep packet inspection and analytics technologies from Titan IC. With this acquisition, our M&A investments total more than 1.2 billion dollars to date and more than 53 million dollars invested in startups to further our intelligent networking strategy.”



“We are pleased to become part of Mellanox and together we will accelerate the pace of innovation and will advance network intelligence to new levels of performance and insight,” said Noel McKenna, CEO, Titan IC. “We have worked with Mellanox for many years to integrate our RXP regular expression processor into their advanced line of BlueField I/O Processing Units (IPUs). Now as part of Mellanox, we will be able to achieve new capabilities for cyber intelligence, intrusion detection and protection, and advanced data analytics applications.”



Titan IC is a world leader in high-speed complex pattern matching and real-time Internet traffic inspection for advanced cyber security and data analytics applications. The highly sophisticated RXP hardware network intelligence acceleration engine, offloads regular expressions (RegEx) string and malware matching, freeing up CPU cores and delivering faster throughput and increased efficiency. The RXP engine’s unique ability to simultaneously handle high throughput, rule depth, and complexity is an ideal complement to Mellanox high performance BlueField IPU based solutions, which include line-rate network, storage, and crypto accelerators at speeds up to 200 Gb/s. The combination delivers unmatched network intelligence capabilities making BlueField the perfect solution for a wide range of applications such as stateful firewalls, load balancers, intrusion detection and prevention, deep packet inspection, application recognition, lawful interception, government, logfile analytics, in-storage search and many more.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications, unlocking system performance and improving data security. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application performance and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including cloud and hyperscale, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise data centers, cyber security, storage, financial services and more. More information is available at: http://www.mellanox.com





