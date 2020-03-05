Faraday Announces Low-DPPM Solution for a Wide Range of ASIC Applications
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Mar. 05, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced its low-DPPM solution for diversified applications. Instead of utilizing costly automotive standard compliance methods, this solution supports non-automotive ASIC projects by adopting much more cost-effective and efficient ways to achieve low defect rates and meet high reliability requirements.
Faraday has for some time offered its AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) standards compliant zero-DPPM solution for automotive applications. Leveraging this know-how, Faraday can now also provide customers with a low-DPPM solution for other applications. During the specification creation stage, the service initiates an overall plan for design, manufacturing and testing to ensure low DPPM target needs. The ASIC test plan applies testing and monitoring models to confirm that chips meet strict benchmarks at each stage. Finally, multiple analysis and diagnosis methods are employed, such as HVS (high-voltage stress) to detect and screen out early life failures, further enabling low failure rates in the customer’s products.
“Faraday’s low-DPPM solution has been adopted by various industrial and consumer ASIC projects from development to mass production, and it successfully delivers low DPPM results using cost-effective methods,” said Jim Wang, vice president of operations at Faraday. “With more than 26 years of experience in ASIC design service, we continuously optimize our quality management in design, integration, manufacturing, and testing, to provide customers with industry-leading high-quality and high-reliability solutions.”
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.
