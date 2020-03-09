UMC Reports Sales for February 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, March 9, 2020 --United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2020.
Revenues for February 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
February
|
13,606,421
|
10,461,743
|
+3,144,678
|
+30.06%
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
27,697,439
|
22,257,220
|
+5,440,219
|
+24.44%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- RISC-V Foundation Announces Ratification of the Processor Trace Specification
- U.S. Considers Blocking Infineon's Purchase of Cypress
- Cadence Collaborates with STMicroelectronics on Networking, Cloud and Data Center Electronics
- AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $60 Million in Series B Funding
- Global Fab Equipment Spending Poised for 2021 Record High
Most Popular
- Xilinx Launches Industry's First SmartNIC Platform Bringing Turnkey Network, Storage and Compute Acceleration to Cloud Data Centers
- Samsung Adopts Synopsys' Machine Learning-Driven IC Compiler II for its Next-Generation 5nm Mobile SoC Design
- Tessolve strengthens its VLSI Design services with the acquisition of T&VS
- Ampere Altra - Industry's First 80-Core Server Processor Unveiled
- Mellanox to Acquire World Leading Network Intelligence Technology Developer Titan IC to Strengthen Leadership in Security and Data Analytics
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page