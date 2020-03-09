UMC Reports Sales for February 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, March 9, 2020 --United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2020.

Revenues for February 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) February 13,606,421 10,461,743 +3,144,678 +30.06% Jan.-Feb. 27,697,439 22,257,220 +5,440,219 +24.44%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





