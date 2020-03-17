Faraday Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC Time-to-Market
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Mar. 17, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced its system-level ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection service. Faraday has successfully deployed this service in many ASIC projects, including factory automation applications, further shortening production lead times.
Leveraging its robust chip-package-PCB co-design capability, Faraday can provide customers with the system-level electrostatic design guidance of PCB layout to avoid potential system-level ESD design weakness; meanwhile, the essential analysis for system-level ESD-induced signal noise can be performed to determine the best design solution. In addition, Faraday’s reliability lab offers “one-stop system-level ESD test service” to meet customers’ system-level electrostatic related evaluation and test needs.
“Faraday not only provides common chip-level ESD protection service, but also offers the system-level service that further helps customers eliminate system-level electrostatic problems and achieve a smooth path to mass production,” said Jim Wang, vice president of operations at Faraday. “With our innovative ASIC expertise, we continue to work with our customers to provide the most efficient solutions to meet the growing demand for quality, enabling customers to seize market opportunities.”
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Faraday Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- Faraday's AIoT Platform ASIC Solution Escalates System Accomplishment
- Faraday ASIC Service Leverages Samsung FinFET Platform to Target Next-generation Applications
- Faraday Accelerates AI Revolution with Its FPGA-to-ASIC Conversion Service
- Faraday Launches Its New FPGA to ASIC Turnkey Service
- Faraday: World's First ISO 26262 Certified ASIC Service Company
Breaking News
- Cadence Digital Full Flow Optimized to Deliver Improved Quality of Results with Up to 3X Faster Throughput
- SiFive Launches Advanced Trace and Debug Portfolio, SiFive Insight
- Socionext Prototypes Low-Power AI Chip with Quantized Deep Neural Network Engine
- Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices
- Faraday Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC Time-to-Market
Most Popular
- Covid-19 and The Success Story of Taiwan
- eMemory Launches Reprogrammable NVM Solution on TSMC Platform
- Silicon Labs to Expand Leading IoT Wireless Platform with Acquisition of Redpine Signals' Connectivity Business
- Synopsys Unveils RTL Architect To Accelerate Design Closure
- "Black Swan" Event Triggers Revision to 2020 IC Market Forecast
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page