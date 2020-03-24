InterMotion Technology boosts IP verification productivity for Lattice Semiconductor's CrossLink FPGA family using Aldec's Active-HDL
Henderson NV, USA – March 24, 2020 – Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed-HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, today announced that InterMotion Technology has successfully completed the verification of its soft IP portfolio for the latest Lattice Semiconductor® CrossLink™ FPGA family, using Active-HDL™ for mixed-HDL simulation and debugging.
Together with Lattice, InterMotion is in the process of completing the latest line of IP designs for the CrossLink FPGA family. The verification work on this development was greatly advanced by using Active-HDL Expert Edition with its powerful features and capabilities that gave InterMotion the ability to create, simulate and debug soft IP designs in a shorter time with improved quality of verification and reliability of codes.
“RTL and gate-level simulation, testbench generation, data flow and code coverage analysis are all complex and time-consuming parts of creating IP designs,” said Mick Fandrich CEO & Founder of InterMotion. “Active-HDL has allowed our engineers to take full advantage of Aldec’s top-quality HDL simulator for FPGA verification. The graphical design tools ensured quick Code2Graphics conversion, while the FSM Editor provided an easy-to-use tool for FSM design. The resulting increase in capacity and considerable reduction in time and efforts have allowed our company to meet our customers’ expectations for quality, schedule and price.”
InterMotion’s expertise covers FPGA product families such as Lattice’s low power ECP5, iCE40 UltraPlus, MachX02/3, CrossLink and CrossLink-NX. InterMotion has worked closely with Lattice engineering teams to develop more than 30 soft IP designs for their current and future FPGA product families. Products developed by InterMotion range from simple modules, such as GPIO and UART, to more complex designs, such as I3C, MIPI D-PHY, Byte-to-Pixel Converter, SubLVDS Image Sensor Receiver, SGMII, LPDDR2 and DDR3 memory controllers and Tri-Speed Ethernet MAC.
“FPGA design verification is one of our core-competencies, and we are known in the industry for the tool performance, reliability and support that we provide to FPGA engineers,” said Louie De Luna, Director of Marketing at Aldec. “Active-HDL was officially released in 1997 and continues to be the simulator-of-choice to verify soft IPs for FPGAs. We are pleased to support InterMotion with their technology contribution to Lattice CrossLink devices.”
About InterMotion Technology
InterMotion Technology has an over decade-long history of developing innovative solutions that include ‘concept-to-deployment’ full service system development, mixed-signal board design and prototyping, complex algorithm design and data analysis, FPGA module IP development, development of mobile applications for iOS and Android, and Hosted Business Automation systems. InterMotion’s extensive experience with both FPGA IP definition and development allows company to bring flexibility to specific system implementation.
About Aldec
Aldec Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification, SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification and Military/Aerospace solutions.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- PLDA and Aldec Announce PCI Express DMA IP Supporting Advanced Verification Tools for FPGA Development
- New Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs Bring Power and Performance Leadership to Embedded Vision and Edge AI Applications
- Aldec's Active-HDL Verification Capabilities Enhanced to Support SystemVerilog Constructs and UVM
- Lattice Semiconductor Delivers Flexible Connectivity for Industrial Vision Applications with New CrossLink Reference Design
- Magewell Selects Lattice Semiconductor ECP FPGA Family For Video Capture Devices
Breaking News
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Again Licensed by NETINT Technologies for Codensity Enterprise SSD Controllers
- CEVA Announces DSP and Voice Neural Networks Integration with TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers
- InterMotion Technology boosts IP verification productivity for Lattice Semiconductor's CrossLink FPGA family using Aldec's Active-HDL
- Enea and Ampere Partner on Arm-based uCPE Solution for Telco Edge
- BrainChip and Socionext Provide a New Low-Power Artificial Intelligence Platform for AI Edge Applications
Most Popular
- India Doesn't Need Its Own Fab
- Global Top 10 IC Designers' 2019 Revenues Drop by 4.1% YoY, as Industry Growth to Face Challenges from COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Says TrendForce
- Foundry Revenue Estimated to Grow by 30% YoY in 1Q20, while COVID-19 Pandemic May Hinder Future Market Demand, Says TrendForce
- Intel Scales Neuromorphic Computer to 100 Million Neurons
- Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Ethernet 800G Verification IP for Next-Generation Networking and Communications Systems
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page