SiFive Selects Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum Platform to Enable Rapid SoC Design

Latest Agreement Builds on SiFive's Successful Use of Synopsys Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that SiFive, Inc. has selected Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™ and Verification Continuum® platform to enable rapid cloud-based design of next-generation customer silicon products. Building on SiFive's successful track record utilizing Synopsys' design and verification solutions for development of its IP cores and SoC templates, SiFive will incorporate these solutions in its cloud-based methodology to create customized SoCs for select lead access customers to achieve best quality-of-results (QoR) and time-to-results (TTR) for its next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

"SiFive's mission is to simplify idea-to-silicon, enabling designers with a new way of building custom SoCs," said Yunsup Lee, CTO of SiFive. "As the leading provider of design and verification solutions, Synopsys delivers the trusted path to create domain-specific SoCs optimized to meet product requirements in markets such as automotive, industrial and consumer IoT. We are collaborating closely with Synopsys to enable cloud-based design of SiFive customers' next-generation SoCs."

During this initial phase of the collaboration, SiFive plans to use Synopsys' Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum platform in the cloud to create custom SoCs for SiFive customers.

"Azure is working closely with Synopsys to continue pushing scalability of EDA tools to leverage the cloud, and with SiFive to enable configurable, scalable SoC design with SiFive Core Designer, which further validates the readiness of cloud for silicon design," said Mujtaba Hamid, head of product management, Silicon, Electronics and Gaming at Microsoft Azure. "The collaboration between Azure, SiFive and Synopsys will continue to lower the barrier to entry for new customers and continue to improve productivity of doing custom SoC design."

The Fusion Design Platform incorporates many Synopsys industry-leading solutions, enabling:

7nm and below implementation in Synopsys' Fusion Compiler ™ RTL-to-GDSII product, Design Compiler® graphical synthesis tool, and IC Compiler ™ II place-and-route system

RTL-to-GDSII product, Design Compiler® graphical synthesis tool, and IC Compiler II place-and-route system Higher performance with automatic density control and timing-driven placement

Lower power with full-flow concurrent clock and datapath (CCD) optimization

Signoff closure with PrimeTime ® PBA-based ECO with power recovery and exhaustive PBA along with StarRC ™ simultaneous multi-corner extraction

PBA-based ECO with power recovery and exhaustive PBA along with StarRC simultaneous multi-corner extraction Early, accelerated design optimization for power integrity and reliability with the RedHawk™ Analysis Fusion signoff-driven flow within IC Compiler II

The Verification Continuum platform includes:

Industry-leading VCS ® with native low power simulation for mixed language RTL and gate level with the smallest memory footprint

with native low power simulation for mixed language RTL and gate level with the smallest memory footprint Industry de facto standard Verdi ® advanced debug solution

advanced debug solution VC verification IP for emerging titles, including PCIe Gen5, CXL, DDR5, LPDDR5, and USB4

SpyGlass ® for RTL signoff and VC LP ™ for static low power signoff

for RTL signoff and VC LP for static low power signoff VC Formal™ verification solution for faster formal coverage closure

"We are pleased to support SiFive as it continues to provide its customers with a new alternative path to production silicon," said Michael Sanie, vice president of marketing and strategy for Design Group at Synopsys. "Our collaboration aims to address SiFive's need to continue to accelerate time-to-market for custom SoCs by providing our leading EDA products for optimal QoR and TTR."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





