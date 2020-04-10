TSMC March 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for March 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for March 2020 were approximately NT$113.52 billion, an increase of 21.5 percent from February 2020 and an increase of 42.4 percent from March 2019. Revenues for January through March 2020 totaled NT$310.60 billion, an increase of 42.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|March 2020
|113,520
|February 2020
|93,394
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|21.5
|March 2019
|79,722
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|42.4
|January to March 2020
|310,597
|January to March 2019
|218,704
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|42.0