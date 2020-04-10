TSMC March 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for March 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for March 2020 were approximately NT$113.52 billion, an increase of 21.5 percent from February 2020 and an increase of 42.4 percent from March 2019. Revenues for January through March 2020 totaled NT$310.60 billion, an increase of 42.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues March 2020 113,520 February 2020 93,394 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 21.5 March 2019 79,722 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 42.4 January to March 2020 310,597 January to March 2019 218,704 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 42.0





