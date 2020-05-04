Dolphin Design unveils its innovative Energy Efficient Platforms, complete turnkey solutions for competitive SoC designs
Grenoble, France – May 4th, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leading provider in semiconductor IPs and design platforms, unveils their new System Platforms for Energy Efficient SoC Design – SPEED – which enable competitive SoCs to be designed with outstanding energy efficiency figures.
Energy efficiency is the key metric to optimize for next generation SoCs, to make devices smarter, smaller, faster, less power consuming, and able to operate at the very-edge. In essence, to do more with less energy.
To succeed in this new challenge, Fabless companies need to:
- Embed more functionalities in a single chip, deal with more data exchanges between the MCU and peripherals
- Deal with more complexity and advanced design techniques
- Ensure a secure and predictable design to minimize the Time-to-Market
- Benefit from customized solutions to ensure their competitivity
Dolphin Design can make dreams come true, addressing all these requirements quickly and easily with their turnkey SPEED platforms. Fabless companies can now master the Time-to-market, costs and risks of their chips, whatever the complexity.
The benefits of using SPEED platforms are immediate and valuable:
- Ultimate energy efficiency level: up to X1000
- Consistent, complete state-of-the-art IPs, available in all advanced technology nodes
- Advanced, verified SoC architecture, tailored to the applications’ requirements
- Seamless integration
- Scalable to any SoC complexity
- System-level utilities facilitating advanced low-power technique implementation
- Secured design cycle
- Early PPA assessment
- Standardized approach
- Pre-verified & pre-assessed solutions
Dolphin Design will unveil each of its 4 platforms in the coming weeks.
Each of them plays a key role in successfully bringing differentiated chips to the market: SPEED Power Management, SPEED Processing MCU, SPEED ML/AI Processing and SPEED Audio.
Stay tuned!
About Dolphin Design
Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.
Their IP clusters, available for various technological processes and optimized for the best Energy Efficiency, feed their tailored, scalable and modular Power Management and MCU subsystem platforms to deliver fast and secure ASICs, designed by, or for, their clients.
Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people every day. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.
Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.
