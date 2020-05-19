Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and AI Package Licensed by Blue Ocean Smart System for AI Chips

State-of-the-art Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect enables optimized write broadcast dataflow for AI inference and training hardware accelerator chips.

CAMPBELL, CALIF. -- MAY 19, 2020 -- Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Blue Ocean Smart System has licensed Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP and the accompanying AI Package for use in next generation systems-on-chip (SoC) that hardware accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) neural network inference and training.

“From prior experience, I knew that Arteris interconnect IP was the best solution to construct complex high frequency and high bandwidth on-chip interconnects that were backend friendly for easier timing closure. The addition of the AI Package allows us to finely tune our chip architecture using multicast write semantics which greatly reduce off-chip memory accesses while using little die area and consuming much less power,” said John Rowland, President of Blue Ocean Smart System. “Our use of Arteris FlexNoC and the AI Package has been key to turning our architectural dreams into system-on-chip reality.”

John Rowland added, “The Arteris IP team and technology have been crucial to optimizing our on-chip dataflow for our unique AI chip architecture. Arteris IP has been a great partner providing best-in-class technology and world-class technical support.”

“Blue Ocean’s choice of our NoC interconnect IP for their novel AI accelerator chips is a resounding vote of confidence in our technology’s ability to tackle the high speed and on-chip bandwidth demands of artificial intelligence and machine learning SoCs,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP is the only IP company 100% focused on creating unique on-chip interconnect technologies that accelerate the development and performance of complex AI SoC architectures.”

About Blue Ocean Smart System

Blue Ocean Smart System is a China-based leading artificial intelligence (AI) SoC start-up semiconductor company, founded by Dr. Leo Li in 2019. Dr. Li is China’s preeminent figure in the international semiconductor industry. The company delivers innovative chip architecture that is recognized by top international semiconductor companies with top-level global IC R&D teams in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. Its unique scalable chiplet architecture enables ASIC platforms from Edge to Cloud. The company has 3 R&D centers in Nanjing, Shanghai and Taiwan. Blue Ocean Smart System completed its Series A funding led by IDG capital and Arm China in 2019. http://www.blueoceansmart.com

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit http://www.arteris.com.





