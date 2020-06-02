GigaDevice GD32 MCU and Amazon AWS Launch New Embedded Cloud Platform

Beijing, China – June 2, 2020 – GigaDevice, a leading provider of non-volatile memory, 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) and sensor solutions, today announced that it has launched an embedded cloud platform together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) bringing the global coverage and well established operating experiences of AWS cloud services to GD32 MCU developers. Effective immediately, GD32 MCU developers can use FreeRTOS to quickly access AWS. As part of the cooperation between the two parties, AWS has published the GD32 MCU-based device certification on the AWS partner device catalog, while all the necessary documents and code can be freely downloaded from the open source hosting website GitHub. AWS credits are also offered to users for evaluation purpose and are subject to availability.

New technologies such as 5G, big data, cloud computing and Internet of Things are rapidly being integrated into people’s daily life. The world is also accelerating the construction of digital infrastructure represented by artificial intelligence, data centers, industrial communication, Internet of Things and cloud computing. Amazon Web Services Cloud (AWS) is the pioneer and leader of global cloud computing, providing businesses and individuals with computing power, database storage, content delivery and other services.

AWS has millions of customers around the world, with an operating income exceeding US $35 billion in 2019. According to data from Synergy Research Group, an authoritative US market research organization, Amazon Cloud Services continues to maintain its leading position with a 33% market share, whilst AWS cloud infrastructure covers almost the whole world with 210 edge stations around the world, distributed in 78 cities across 37 countries. The number of cloud services provided by AWS exceeds 175 units, covering the fields of computing, storage, databases, networks, large data analysis, robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security, virtual reality, augmented reality, media (audio and video), satellite and 19 other categories including quantum technology.

The Director of business development of manufacture and retail, Amazon AWS in northern China, Harry Han, said: “I am very pleased to be able to go along together with GD32 MCU. At present, the cooperation between the two parties has a very good start. We will continue to promote and coordinate internal resources so that we closely connect the AWS and GD32 technical teams to ensure the highest quality services for our users. It will also actively expand upstream and downstream industries and ecological cooperation, jointly launch a series of Internet of Things solutions for terminal application-oriented smart parks, new energy control, digital agriculture and smart homes.”

GigaDevice product marketing director, Eric Jin, said: “GigaDevice, as a leader in the Chinese MCU market, is constantly enriching the product development and application ecosystem. With Amazon AWS, GigaDevice continues to provide industry-leading technologies and services by launching a new embedded cloud platform which can help all the GD32 developers to connect to AWS easily, quickly and securely. The users can easily create any IoT application and configure all necessary drivers, network stacks and component libraries through the Amazon FreeRTOS configuration”

In the future, there will be billions of devices connected to the Internet, so faster and more reliable data processing will become crucial. The reason why customers go to the cloud-based application is mainly based on the flexibility, convenience and cost considerations brought by cloud computing. Edge computing enables data to be processed at the nearest end and enhances the real-time control, which reduces the need to transfer data back and forth between the clouds. The MCU, as the core component of the edge computing technology, can control the entire data link from the device end to the cloud. So, we closely look at the future development in the Internet of Things field and continue to upgrade and enrich the software /hardware ecosystem.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon’s cloud computing platform that provides individuals, organizations with comprehensive, on-demand and secure cloud services to build, enhance, and promote business applications. AWS provides a wide range of very useful service packages that can generate highly dynamic applications when collaborating with each other and working together. AWS enables users to use its wide range of products to create applications on the cloud, store data on the database cloud, distribute and deploy applications on cloud servers.

About GD32 MCU

GigaDevice GD32 MCU is a leader in China’s high-performance 32-bit general-purpose microcontroller market being the first to release China’s Arm® Cortex®-M3, Cortex®-M4 and Cortex®-M23 core MCU product series. GD32 series MCUs have become the mainstream choice for China’s 32-bit general-purpose MCU market. With the current GD32 MCU product portfolio, which consists of 24 series and over 350 part numbers, has shipped more than 300 million units to over 20,000 customers. GigaDevice can provide solutions for a broad set of applications at the forefront of the market. GigaDevice GD32 MCU is also the first Chinese Arm® University Program (AUP) partner, an Arm® mbed™ IoT platform eco-partner. All MCUs are compatible with each other in terms of software with scalable performance in different hardware packages. The MCUs can be used in a wide variety of embedded systems ranging from high-performance to entry-level applications, enabling developers to build a comprehensive ecosystem with a solution that combines value and ease of use.





