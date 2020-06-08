USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) in Samsung (14nm, 10nm, 11nm, 8nm, 5nm)
UMC Reports Sales for May 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, June 8, 2020--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2020.
Revenues for May 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
May
|
14,745,577
|
12,242,267
|
+2,503,310
|
+20.45%
|
Jan.-May
|
72,072,613
|
56,907,501
|
+15,165,112
|
+26.65%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
