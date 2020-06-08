UMC Reports Sales for May 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, June 8, 2020--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2020.

Revenues for May 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) May 14,745,577 12,242,267 +2,503,310 +20.45% Jan.-May 72,072,613 56,907,501 +15,165,112 +26.65%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





