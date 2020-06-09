TSMC Discloses "Secret" 4nm Node

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 9, 2020)

TAIPEI – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) today lifted the veil on a previously unannounced manufacturing process between the 5nm and 3nm nodes that are already on the company’s roadmap. It’s 4nm.

“N4 is an evolution from N5,” TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told EE Times at a press event in Hsinchu, Taiwan. “We’re already in business negotiations with customers on N4.”

Liu affirmed information that people working inside a TSMC fab disclosed earlier to EE Times.

The world’s biggest foundry is plugging the gaps against Samsung, its only competitor in the sub-7nm space.

