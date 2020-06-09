Low Latency & size Interlaken core for ASIC or FPGA, up to 1,000Gbps, 32 lanes, 112G/lane
TSMC Discloses "Secret" 4nm Node
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 9, 2020)
TAIPEI – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) today lifted the veil on a previously unannounced manufacturing process between the 5nm and 3nm nodes that are already on the company’s roadmap. It’s 4nm.
“N4 is an evolution from N5,” TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told EE Times at a press event in Hsinchu, Taiwan. “We’re already in business negotiations with customers on N4.”
Liu affirmed information that people working inside a TSMC fab disclosed earlier to EE Times.
The world’s biggest foundry is plugging the gaps against Samsung, its only competitor in the sub-7nm space.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Synopsys IC Compiler II Certified for TSMC's Advanced 7-nm FinFET Plus Node
- Kilopass Anti-Fuse NVM OTP IP Designed into Tire Pressure Sensor SoC Manufactured on TSMC 55LP Process Node Now Shipping in High Volume
- TSMC Certifies Synopsys IC Compiler II for the Most Advanced 7-nm Process Node Enabling Early Tapeouts
- PLDA and M31 Announce a Compliant PCI Express 3.0 Solution Including PLDA's XpressRICH3 Controller and M31's PHY IP for the TSMC 28HPC+ Process Node at 8 GT/s
- MediaTek to Stay with TSMC for Finer-Node Chips
Breaking News
- TSMC Discloses "Secret" 4nm Node
- SmartDV's Design and Verification Solutions Portfolio Surpasses 600 Offerings
- Arteris IP Advances onto List of Top 15 Semiconductor IP Vendors
- IAR Systems and GigaDevice collaborate to bring powerful RISC-V solutions to the market
- Mentor joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE to help drive interoperability requirements for 5G network silicon
Most Popular
- Sampling of 2Q Semiconductor Sales Guidance Now At -5%
- Andes Technology Steps Up to Premier Membership in RISC-V International; Greatly Expanding its U.S. R&D and Field Application Engineering Staffing
- Mentor joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE to help drive interoperability requirements for 5G network silicon
- UMC Reports Sales for May 2020
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2020