TSMC to Face Inventory Glut Caused by US-China Trade War

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 10, 2020)

TAIPEI – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and analysts who cover the company recognize an inventory glut in the electronics supply chain.

That’s where they part ways.

TSMC is maintaining its outlook for this year, Chairman Mark Liu said at a press event Tuesday. The world’s biggest foundry has budgeted $15 billion to $16 billion for capital spending this year, an increase from last year’s $14.9 billion.

