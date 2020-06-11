TSMC to Face Inventory Glut Caused by US-China Trade War
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 10, 2020)
TAIPEI – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and analysts who cover the company recognize an inventory glut in the electronics supply chain.
That’s where they part ways.
TSMC is maintaining its outlook for this year, Chairman Mark Liu said at a press event Tuesday. The world’s biggest foundry has budgeted $15 billion to $16 billion for capital spending this year, an increase from last year’s $14.9 billion.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- TSMC to Face Inventory Glut Caused by US-China Trade War
- Arm falls out with Arm China
- Total Foundry Revenue Increases by 20% YoY in 2Q20, While Market Uncertainties Remain in 2H20, Says TrendForce
- Silex Insight Announces Record-breaking 1.5Tb MACsec Solution To Boost Data Center and 5G Infrastructure
- DSP Group Strengthens its Position in Rapidly Growing Headset Market with Acquisition of SoundChip SA