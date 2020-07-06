Creonic joins partnership with the University of Bremen to expand the development of Artificial Intelligence
Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 6, 2020 – Together with 5 other partners, including Nokia, research is being conducted into radio communications with artificial intelligence. The project is called FunKI.
The goal of FunKI is the development and testing of adaptable machine-learning algorithms in communications systems, which efficiently and sustainably use existing resources and are based on the 5G system specifications. The project includes the design of the algorithms as well as the concrete feasibility/implementation as hardware. Creonic will contribute its know-how in hardware development of application specific microchip design with a focus on the development of a demonstration platform for research in FunKI. Creonic plans to further develop the designed circuits and software to extend its product portfolio in the area of IP cores.
About Creonic
Creonic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of ready-for-use IP cores for several algorithms of communications such as forward error correction (LDPC, Turbo, Polar), modulation, and synchronization. The company offers the richest product portfolio in this field, covering standards like 5G, 4G, DVB-S2X, DVB-RCS2, DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi, WiGig, and UWB. The products are applicable for ASIC and FPGA technology and comply with the highest requirements with respect to quality and performance.
For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.
