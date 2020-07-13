TSMC June 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for June 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for June 2020 were approximately NT$120.88 billion, an increase of 28.8 percent from May 2020 and an increase of 40.8 percent from June 2019. Revenues for January through June 2020 totaled NT$621.30 billion, an increase of 35.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|June 2020
|120,878
|May 2020
|93,819
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|28.8
|June 2019
|85,868
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|40.8
|January to June 2020
|621,296
|January to June 2019
|459,703
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|35.2
|
