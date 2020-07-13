TSMC June 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for June 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for June 2020 were approximately NT$120.88 billion, an increase of 28.8 percent from May 2020 and an increase of 40.8 percent from June 2019. Revenues for January through June 2020 totaled NT$621.30 billion, an increase of 35.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues June 2020 120,878 May 2020 93,819 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 28.8 June 2019 85,868 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 40.8 January to June 2020 621,296 January to June 2019 459,703 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 35.2





