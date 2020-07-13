DMP releases AI Processor IP Core "ZIA DV740"

July 13, 2020 -- Digital Media Professionals Inc. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo, President & COO Tsuyoshi Osawa, hereinafter referred to as DMP) is pleased to announce the release of "ZIA™ DV740" (hereinafter referred to as "DV740"), the latest version of AI processor IP specialized for deep learning/AI (Artificial Intelligence) inference processing at the edge side.

DMP's AI processor IP "DV740" is an upgraded version of the existing "ZIA™ DV720", and is an ultra-low power consumption processor IP suitable for edge-side AI processing specialized for deep learning inference. It enables inference processing for all types of data such as images, videos, and audio.

Summary of DV740 upgrade

Change neural network control processor from 32-bit RISC processor to small sequencer

Supporting Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX)

The DV740 is targeted at markets that require high-performance and highly accurate AI recognition processing such as robotic vehicle, surveillance camera, drones, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR). DMP has started to provide it to some leading customers.

DMP will continue to contribute to the development of customers' edge AI applications by providing IP and module products.





