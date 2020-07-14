Mixel MIPI D-PHY IP Integrated into the Perceive Ergo Edge Inference Processor

Mixel’s MIPI IP on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX platform achieves first-time silicon success

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- July 14, 2020 -- Mixel®, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Perceive, an edge inference solutions company, announced today that Mixel’s MIPI® IP solution has been successfully integrated into Perceive’s Ergo™ edge inference processor which is currently being sampled and will be in mass production in the near future.

Perceive’s Ergo edge inference processor brings breakthrough accuracy and performance to consumer devices such as security cameras, smart appliances, and mobile phones. Ergo delivers more than 4 sustained GPU-equivalent floating-point TOPS at over 55 TOPS/W, with the ability to run multiple heterogeneous, large neural networks in a consumer device friendly 7x7mm package without need for any external RAM. Ergo delivers a high accuracy, high performance, and ultra-low power solution enabling edge device makers to provide a better consumer experience with intelligent features for smart devices.

Mixel provided Perceive with three different MIPI IP solutions; a four-lane MIPI D-PHYSM CSI-2SM TX IP and both a two-lane and four-lane MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX IP on GLOBALFOUNDRIES® 22FDX® platform. Perceive achieved first-time silicon success with this IP and will soon be in mass production. Each MIPI solution includes two IP products delivered fully integrated and validated: Mixel’s D-PHY transmitter or receiver and the corresponding 32-bit MIPI CSI-2 Peripheral Controller Core. The CSI-2 Peripheral Controller Core is developed by Rambus, who acquired Northwest Logic and is an active participant in Mixel’s MIPI Central Ecosystem, which brings together best-in-class MIPI ecosystem stakeholders.

The MIPI D-PHY link supports a data rate of 2.5 Gbps per lane. It uses a clock-forwarded synchronous link that provides high noise immunity and high jitter tolerance at low power.

“We evaluated several vendors for this project on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX. While Mixel did not have experience in this specific node at the time, we were confident that they could deliver given their extensive experience with MIPI and their silicon-proven track record on GLOBALFOUNDRIES and many other foundries and processes,” said Jim Hall, Vice President of Hardware for Perceive. "We were extremely impressed with the results and the project was a first-time silicon success, as anticipated. Mixel went the extra-mile supporting the Mixel compliance testing and characterization after integration in our product. We have developed a deep partnership with Mixel and are looking forward to working together on our next generation of products.”

Mixel MIPI IP has been silicon-proven at nine different nodes and eight different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.

“MIPI adoption continues to accelerate and Mixel’s customer base continues to expand with the addition of several new Mixel customers including Perceive,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel’s President and CEO. “The growing adoption of AI and the need for rapid processing of video information at low power is playing an important role in the unprecedented expansion that is benefiting both Perceive and Mixel. We look forward to working with Perceive on future projects.”

Mixel is member of GF’s FDXcelerator™ Partner Program, a partner ecosystem that supports 22FDX clients by providing a variety of design solutions, IP development and integration expertise, and other critical chip design and development services, in order to provide an efficient development experience and accelerated time to market.

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHYSM, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

About Perceive Corporation:

Perceive makes devices smarter. The company develops breakthrough neural network inference solutions that push the performance-accuracy-power envelope, while protecting the security and privacy of consumers. By bringing data center-class accuracy and performance to the edge, Perceive enables device makers to deliver smarter products that understand their environment and respond intelligently. Founded in 2018, Perceive is a majority-owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER). Perceive is based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit https://www.perceive.io.





