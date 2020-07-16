Axiomise Announces the Release of the Next-Generation RISC-V App
Enabling automatic & predictable architectural formal verification for RISC-V
LONDON, July 16, 2020 -- Axiomise® announced the availability of its new RISC-V formal verification app formalISA®. The app supports all the leading commercial formal verification tools and includes a new coverage solution for formal verification of RISC-V processors.
|
Low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor
Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage
RISC-V debug solutions
|Ad
By using a simple, push-button, GUI-enabled solution, the app formalISA® allows a designer, a verification engineer or an architect to reap the benefits of formally verifying the compliance of RISC-V implementations against the published ISA specification, without writing any tests either in simulation or in formal. By using the "Prove" button, leveraging the Axiomise abstraction models, the user can obtain end-to-end verification of architectural checks of the RISC-V ISA against the implementation.
Inter-operable coverage across formal tools and between formal tools and simulation has been the main challenge for formal verification. Axiomise has addressed this problem in the formalISA® app by providing a brand-new ISA coverage analyzer®. By capturing desirable functional scenarios in a specification in a textual format, the user obtains a comprehensive coverage analysis, automatically, by pressing the "Cover" button. The coverage results obtained in the form of reports and waveforms establish beyond doubt that a scenario of interest in the specification will "always" occur, not just that it "can" occur, thereby increasing confidence in the verification quality and providing metrics that can be integrated with simulation.
The formalISA® app eliminates the need to write any input test case, monitor, checker, scoreboard or properties. The user needs to only bring along the RISC-V core of their choice (RTL), a coverage specification, and a setup file. The app formally proves that the RTL complies with the requirements of the RISC-V ISA and identifies any bugs, whether functional or security (trojans). If there are no bugs, the app provides proof of bug absence, supplementing it with the new coverage analysis output from the ISA coverage analyzer®.
"The beauty of our app is that the end-user does not have to be trained in formal verification or in writing simulation-based testbench. By pressing 'Prove' and 'Cover,' the app finds bugs and builds mathematical proofs of compliance, saving enormous time and costs, increasing productivity and quality that is backed up by formal verification," said Dr. Ashish Darbari, founder and CEO of Axiomise.
More information
Check www.axiomise.com/riscv-formal-app for more information.
About Axiomise
Axiomise is a company based in London, U.K. It is enabling the users to productively use formal methods through a unique combination of training, consulting, services, and custom verification solutions.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Imperas Leading RISC-V CPU Reference Model for Hardware Design Verification Selected by Mellanox
- Imperas announce first reference model with UVM encapsulation for RISC-V verification
- Imperas Collaborates with Mentor on RISC-V Core RTL Coverage Driven Design Verification Analysis
- Breker Verification Systems Launches Unique RISC-V TrekApp for Automated, High-Coverage System Integration Test Suite Synthesis
- NSITEXE Selects SmartDV TileLink Verification IP for RISC-V Based Applications
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Softbank Said to Have a Buyout Offer for Arm
- Tenstorrent Achieves First-Pass Silicon Success for High-Performance AI Processor SoC Using Synopsys' Broad DesignWare IP Portfolio
- Analog Devices Announces Combination with Maxim Integrated, Strengthening Analog Semiconductor Leadership
- Arm intends to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth
- VITEC Licenses Codasip Bk5 Core for Multi-Purpose Use in Video Products
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page