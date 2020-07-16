EasyIC Design celebrates its 10th anniversary

Bucharest, Romania, 16th July 2020 -- EasyIC Design is proud to be celebrating its 10-year Anniversary in 2020. This engineering consultancy and IP company was founded in Bucharest in 2010 by two engineers and friends, Dragos Vlad and Misu Preda. Their vision was to create a new kind of technical company in Romania.

This vision was formulated from their experiences working abroad for many years in large international companies. During this time, they observed and absorbed the best management practices from working with these companies. Furthermore, they learned the key practices and disciplines to enable engineers of multiple nationalities, backgrounds and physical locations to work successfully together to deliver innovative products. They were determined to bring these lessons-learnt to their new company in Romania.

Now 10 years on, Dragos and Misu have established a successful and growing company where talented engineers collaborate within an open and friendly working environment. EasyIC Design is also a place where engineers are actively supported and guided in their professional development in order to reach their full potential. Moreover, the company culture encourages each engineer to explore their “creative space” and unleash their full innovative instincts.

"This 10-year anniversary milestone is an important achievement for EasyIC. I can still remember the day we started this journey with just 3 engineers working for one client in the wireless field.” said Misu Preda, “Today, we have outgrown a number of offices and our engineering teams in Bucharest and Brasov are assisting international clients to achieve their goals in multiple fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Internet-of-Things, Consumer and Big Data.

Misu continued “People often ask us how we have stayed so motivated during the last 10 years in a fast changing and challenging industry. Our simple answer is client satisfaction – we want to contribute to their success. Furthermore, we are never complacent and know we must continuously improve and develop to meet the high expectations of our clients.

Looking forward to the next 10 years, Dragos Vlad said, “With our consultancy work, we collaborate very closely with our clients and are regularly exposed to the productivity challenges they face. Going forward, we plan to leverage this valuable insight to develop innovative solutions for productivity improvement. These solutions will complement our consultancy work and our existing client lead IP products.”

The CEO of EasyIC Design, Fearghal Hannaway concluded, “We are delighted to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary in EasyIC Design. Romania has a growing reputation in the technical industry for producing high quality engineers. EasyIC Design has been proud to contribute to this reputation over the past 10 years by our successful collaborations with international clients. We now look forward to another exciting 10 years for EasyIC!”

Some Congratulations Messages from Partners and Clients of EasyIC Design

“Congratulations to our Xilinx Alliance Member, EasyIC Design as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2020. We also wish them the best of luck for the next 10 years!”

Nick Ni, Director of Product Marketing & Partner Ecosystem, Xilinx

“Many congratulations to EasyIC Design on your 10-year anniversary. It is a pleasure working with you and I look forward to our continued co-operation in the coming years.”

Martin O’Keeffe, Sr Director Design, Cypress Semiconductor

“Congratulations EasyIC on your 10-year anniversary! It has been great working with you over the last few years and we look forward to working with you in the future”

Klaus Strohmayer, Digital Design, USound Gmbh

“Congratulations to our Connections Verification Partner, EasyIC Design, on its 10-year anniversary in 2020. We look forward to our further cooperation in the coming years!”

Pat Dutrow, Marketing Director, EDA Vendor Relations, Cadence

“Congratulations to D&R member, EasyIC on its 10-year anniversary! It has been pleasure working with you over those years and we look forward to our continued collaboration!”

Gabriele Saucier, Design & Reuse, Design and Reuse

About EasyIC Design:

Founded in 2010, EasyIC Design (www.easyic.com) delivers advanced System-on-Chip solutions to leading semiconductor and systems companies in the Consumer, Automotive, AI/Machine Learning and IoT markets. Its technology expertise spans System Integration, Network-on-Chip, Power Management and System Verification utilising the latest state-of-the-art architectures and methodologies. EasyIC Design has offices in Bucharest & Brasov, Romania and Dublin, Ireland.





