Design And Reuse

Flex Logix Announces EFLX eFPGA And nnMAX AI Inference IP Model Support For The Veloce Strato Emulation Platform From Mentor


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. Hot IP

 
See Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. IP >>

Related News

 
See Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us

Visit our new Partnership Portal for more information.

Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com