Truechip Announces Customer Shipment Of USB4 And eUSB Verification IPs

Noida & Bengaluru, August 6, 2020 -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has shipped early adoption version of USB4 Verification IP along with eUSB.

On this occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, “We are very excited with the release of USB4 Verification IP. This release is a major milestone as USB4 enhances the data speed to 40 Gbps and also combines DisplayPort, PCIe, USB 3.2, USB Type C & PD and Thunderbolt to work under one umbrella. USB4 makes USB really universal having applications in almost all devices!”

“This customer shipment of USB 4 & eUSB is reflective of the importance of USB standards in the ever-evolving communication industry” said Nitin. He further added “We are one of the pioneers for USB Verification IP who caters to all wired USB standards including HUB and Re-Timers. By delivering USB4 Verification IP and test suites including early support for the latest standard, Truechip enables designers to efficiently design the latest devices and subsystems and accelerate verification closure."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing & Sales, Truechip said, “At Truechip, we believe that constant innovation and expansion is the key to success and the USB 4 VIP shipment is one such illustration. Today we are known in the industry for providing aggressive support, Flexible licensing models, customizations of VIPs, ease of integration to our customers to augment their VIP usage.

USB4 VIP Major Features Supports:

USB4 Gen2 (10Gbps per lane) and Gen3 (20Gbps per lane) mode of operations

Thunderbolt (TBT3) interoperability

USB3.2, PCIe and DP native tunneling over USB4 fabric

Power Delivery v3.0 and USB Type-C v2.0 support with enter USB message

Reed Solomon-Forward Error Correction (RS-FEC) Encoding/Decoding

Bandwidth arbitration and prioritization of traffic in a Domain

USB4 Sideband and Configuration spaces

eUSB VIP Major Features Supports:

eUSB2 PHY and eUSB2 is fully compliant to the USB2.0 Revision 2.0 that supports high-speed,

full-speed, and low-speed operation.

Any eUSB device in native mode and USB2.0 operation based on repeater architecture

Register access protocol (RAP) for eUSB2 device or repeater configurations

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions. We also provide verification, DFT and Physical design services. We aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. A privately held company with a solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe and Asia. Truechip offers Industry’s first 24 x 7 technical support.





