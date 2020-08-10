UMC Reports Sales for July 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, August 10, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2020.
Revenues for July 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
July
|
15,494,823
|
13,728,148
|
+1,766,675
|
+12.87%
|
Jan.-July
|
102,148,930
|
82,342,291
|
+19,806,639
|
+24.05%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
