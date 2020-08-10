UMC Reports Sales for July 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, August 10, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2020.

Revenues for July 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 15,494,823 13,728,148 +1,766,675 +12.87% Jan.-July 102,148,930 82,342,291 +19,806,639 +24.05%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



