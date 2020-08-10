Huawei to end production of leading edge mobile chipsets

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (August 10, 2020)

Huawei is to end production of its top-of-the- range Kirin mobile processors in September, according to Caixin Global, the Chinese state news site.

“From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced,” Richard Yu (pictured) CEO of Huawei’s consumer unit said at the recent Mate 40 launch, “our AI-powered chips also cannot be processed. This is a huge loss for us.”

The US has barred any fab which uses US manufacturing equipment from making chips for Huawei’s chip subsidiary HiSilicon.

