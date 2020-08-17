SiFive Announces OpenFive, an Industry-Leading Custom Silicon Business Unit

OpenFive is a solution-centric and processor agnostic custom silicon business unit dedicated to building optimized domain-specific SoCs

SAN MATEO, Calif. Aug 17, 2020 - SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced OpenFive, a self-contained and autonomous business unit to capture the opportunity offered by enabling customizable, silicon-focused solutions with differentiated-IP. OpenFive will be led by Dr. Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP, and general manager of OpenFive. OpenFive is solution-centric and uniquely positioned to design processor agnostic SoCs and deliver high-quality silicon.

“The world is moving towards domain-specific architectures to solve the needs of power, performance, and cost”, said Dr. Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP & GM of OpenFive. “Working collaboratively with our partners and customers, OpenFive innovates with segment-specific silicon solutions based on optimized processor and SoC IP targeted to our customer’s requirements.”

Domain-specific silicon has emerged as the method for delivering efficient, high-performance silicon and software solutions for modern computing challenges. OpenFive’s Idea-to-Silicon solutions built with our advanced design methodologies on leading-edge foundry processes nodes down to 5nm, and 2.5D packaging technology enable domain-specific SoCs in exciting new applications.

OpenFive offers customizable and differentiated SoC IP for Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, HPC, and Networking solutions. The OpenFive portfolio includes low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken connectivity fabric, 400/800G Ethernet, High-bandwidth memory (HBM2/E), USB subsystem IP, and die-to-die interconnect IP for next-generation heterogeneous chiplet-style products.

“OpenFive will accelerate the adoption of domain-specific silicon designs for workload-focused performance”, said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman, President, and CEO of SiFive. “The adoption of RISC-V in heterogenous ISA designs will benefit the performance and scalability of products, and encourage more technology companies to move to open, free ISAs for their computing needs.”

OpenFive’s end-to-end expertise in Architecture, Design Implementation, Software, Silicon Validation and Manufacturing delivers high-quality silicon, with first-time-right results. For more information, please visit OpenFive.com.

For more information on SiFive’s market-leading RISC-V IP portfolio, please visit SiFive.com.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of processor cores, accelerators, and SoC IP to create domain-specific architecture based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. SiFive offers scalable, configurable processor cores pre-integrated with security, trace, and debug features for workload-specific accelerator designs. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 15 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.





