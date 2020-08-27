Bluespec, Inc. Releases RISC-V Explorer: A Fast, Free, Accurate Way to Evaluate RISC-V

August 27, 2020 -- Bluespec, Inc. just released a fast and accurate way to navigate the rich landscape of RISC-V open source cores. The free RISC-V Explorer provides a set of tools to evaluate and compare pre-tested, pre-built cores from the best RISC-V open source products. The first in a series of planned releases covers RV32IMAC cores from the CHIPS Alliance Rocket and Bluespec’s own Flute and Piccolo cores. Future releases will add cores from the OpenHW Group CV32, CHIPS Alliance SweRV, Incore Chromite and Bluespec Magritte.

“Companies around the world are acting on the new freedom to innovate with RISC-V, but many are overwhelmed by the sheer number of RISC-V offerings and the inability to compare them in a common framework” says Bluespec CEO, Charlie Hauck. “The RISC-V Explorer will produce better results and save years of effort over do-it-yourself evaluations.”

Evaluating and Comparing RISC-V Cores

One of the hardest challenges for companies looking to get started with RISC-V is figuring out which core to use. The RISC-V Explorer answers this question, for free. Users can choose from hundreds of pre-built and pre-tested RISC-V cores. They can compile and run their application code with minimal setup time. In an upcoming release, they can connect to a low cost Arty A7-100T FPGA board for high-speed execution and debugging using industrial strength software like FreeRTOS. And all cores are pre-characterized for CoreMarks and ASIC/FPGA size/speed data for fast apples-to-apples comparisons.

A Path to Full-scale RISC-V Development

Bluespec provides a seamless option to full-scale RISC-V development for users that complete an evaluation and start a real project. Any core available in the RISC-V Explorer is also available as a fully verified and supported IP product that delivers open source benefits with proprietary quality. Another option is an embedded system hardware-software development tool for domain-specific hardware acceleration, one of the biggest drivers of RISC-V adoption.

