Kneron Boosts On-Device Edge AI Computing Performance with Cadence Tensilica IP

Vision P6 DSP enabled Kneron to achieve up to a 2X performance gain for its next-generation SoC

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- September 3, 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Kneron, a leading provider of on-device edge AI solutions, has integrated the Cadence® Tensilica® Vision P6 DSP in its next-generation KL720, a 1.4TOPS AI system-on-chip (SoC) targeted for AI of things (AIoT), smart home, smart surveillance, security, robotics and industrial control applications. Demonstrating its continued leadership in the low-power, high-performance vision DSP market, the TensilicaVision P6 DSP provides Kneron with up to 2X faster performance for computer vision and neural network processing compared to its prior-generation SoC, while delivering the power efficiency crucial for edge AI. For more information on the Tensilica Vision P6 DSP, please visit www.cadence.com/go/kneronp6.

In designing the KL720, Kneron prioritized design flexibility and configurability for its customers, promoting seamless AI development and deployment when using the new platform. Through its scalable Xtensa® architecture and the Xtensa Neural Network Compiler (XNNC), the TensilicaVision P6 DSP provided Kneron with the flexibility and compute efficiency to easily adapt to the demands of the latest algorithms on the edge.

“Removing hurdles and making AI algorithm deployment on our platform easy is key for us and our customers’ success as our mission is to enable AI everywhere, for everyone,” said Albert Liu, founder and CEO of Kneron. “The Tensilica Vision P6 DSP packs a lot of compute capacity to tackle the latest AI challenges. Additionally, Cadence’s electronic design automation full flow along with on-site support helped tremendously to speed up IP integration and reduce time to market.”

Part of the broader Tensilica AI IP offering at Cadence, the TensilicaVision P6 DSP has been adopted by a number of leading companies in the mobile, AR/VR, AIoT, surveillance and automotive markets. It supports the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, delivering pervasive intelligence.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.





