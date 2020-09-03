Kneron Boosts On-Device Edge AI Computing Performance with Cadence Tensilica IP
Vision P6 DSP enabled Kneron to achieve up to a 2X performance gain for its next-generation SoC
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- September 3, 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Kneron, a leading provider of on-device edge AI solutions, has integrated the Cadence® Tensilica® Vision P6 DSP in its next-generation KL720, a 1.4TOPS AI system-on-chip (SoC) targeted for AI of things (AIoT), smart home, smart surveillance, security, robotics and industrial control applications. Demonstrating its continued leadership in the low-power, high-performance vision DSP market, the TensilicaVision P6 DSP provides Kneron with up to 2X faster performance for computer vision and neural network processing compared to its prior-generation SoC, while delivering the power efficiency crucial for edge AI. For more information on the Tensilica Vision P6 DSP, please visit www.cadence.com/go/kneronp6.
|Ad
| DSP-enhanced ARC EMxD and HS4xD processors provide combined RISC + DSP processing for computation intensive applications
Neural Network Processor for Intelligent Vision, Voice, Natural Language Processing
Intelligent Vision Processor
In designing the KL720, Kneron prioritized design flexibility and configurability for its customers, promoting seamless AI development and deployment when using the new platform. Through its scalable Xtensa® architecture and the Xtensa Neural Network Compiler (XNNC), the TensilicaVision P6 DSP provided Kneron with the flexibility and compute efficiency to easily adapt to the demands of the latest algorithms on the edge.
“Removing hurdles and making AI algorithm deployment on our platform easy is key for us and our customers’ success as our mission is to enable AI everywhere, for everyone,” said Albert Liu, founder and CEO of Kneron. “The Tensilica Vision P6 DSP packs a lot of compute capacity to tackle the latest AI challenges. Additionally, Cadence’s electronic design automation full flow along with on-site support helped tremendously to speed up IP integration and reduce time to market.”
Part of the broader Tensilica AI IP offering at Cadence, the TensilicaVision P6 DSP has been adopted by a number of leading companies in the mobile, AR/VR, AIoT, surveillance and automotive markets. It supports the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, delivering pervasive intelligence.
About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Cadence Hot IP
Related News
- Cadence Launches New Tensilica DNA 100 Processor IP Delivering Industry-Leading Performance and Power Efficiency for On-Device AI Applications
- Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP
- Efinix Completes Trion FPGA Family for Edge Computing, AI/ML and Vision Processing Applications Using Cadence Digital Full Flow Solution
- New Cadence Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP IP Doubles Vision and AI Performance for Automotive, AR/VR, Mobile and Surveillance Markets
- New Cadence Tensilica ConnX B20 DSP Boosts Performance by Up to 10X for Automotive Radar/Lidar and Up to 30X for 5G Communications
Breaking News
- Mentor achieves certifications for TSMC's leading-edge 3nm process technology
- SiFive and Barcelona Supercomputing Center Advance Industry Adoption of RISC-V Vector Extension
- Rambus and Micron Extend Patent License Agreement
- Synopsys and Nestwave Collaborate to Develop a Low-Power Geolocation IP Solution for IoT Modems
- Arm announces Cortex-R82: powering the future of computational storage
Most Popular
- Broadcom Overtakes Qualcomm for First Place While Nvidia Scores Highest YoY Growth in 2Q20 Revenue Ranking of Global Top Ten IC Design Companies, Says TrendForce
- Imagination announces the first RISC-V computer architecture course
- MIPS lands up in China
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
- Secure-IC and NSITEXE form a global partnership to jointly provide cutting-edge security solutions for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS)
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page