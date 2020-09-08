Chips&Media to Exhibit at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit

SEOUL, September 8th, 2020 – Chips&Media announced today its participation at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit, the premier event for innovators adding computer vision and AI to products. This year's Summit will be 100% online, where attendees will be able to watch presentations, ask questions of speakers, visit the virtual exhibit hall, see live demos of products and interact with vendors – all on a seamless virtual platform. This annual event brings together a global audience of companies developing leading-edge, vision-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions, and mobile applications. Chips&Media will be presenting its latest neural network deep learning-based super-resolution HW IP, c.WAVE120, which upscales low-resolution video to high resolution at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit.

Chips&Media has announced the upcoming technical development of c.WAVE120, which they are refining on – to provide more configurable super-resolution HW IPs. Chips&Media is expanding a super-resolution HW IP portfolio, originate from cWAVE120, with different power, performance, and bandwidth size to fit the appropriate consumer electronic markets better within the coming years.

The Embedded Vision Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision and visual AI. It attracts a global audience of developing vision-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions, and mobile applications. Chips&Media is offering exclusive live Q&A sessions on "Why a Dedicated HW Accelerator is Recommended for Super-Resolution in Real-time Application" by Willy Kwon, a leader of CV and ISP part at Chips&Media, on September 15th, 17th, and 23rd at 8 PM in PST. Anyone with the interests is welcome to join the sessions through the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit platform.

The event will feature industry innovators, top technologists, and engineers designing products using computer vision and visual AI for a wide range of industries including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.embeddedvisionsummit.com.

About Chips&Media, Inc.

Chips&Media is the leader in the video hardware IP. Chips&Media's extensive video IPs, including a deep learning-based computer vision, computational photography, and image signal processing, have orchestrated Chips&Media to transform itself as a total Video IP provider. Chips&Media's IPs acclaimed for low power usage, high-performance, small-size, reliability with countless market references.

To find more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.chipsnmedia.com/.





