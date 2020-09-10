Silex Insight and Faraday Extend Strategic Partnership to Deliver Secure IoT and AI Solutions

September 10, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, and Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, announce their collaboration for delivering secure IoT solutions for a wide range of ASIC applications.

According to IDC, investment in IoT is predicted to top $1 trillion in 2020. As our homes, businesses and cities become more connected than ever before, this number will only continue to rise. Faraday is acknowledged for expertise and capabilities resulting in thousands of successful IoT designs over a wide range of applications including consumer electronics, multimedia, display technology, communications, networking, and peripheral storage. Faraday ships hundreds of millions of ASIC chips worldwide on an annual basis. As embedded systems are the heart and soul of the IoT, keeping them secure has become majorly important.

Silex Insight and Faraday extend their partnership beyond ASIC design services, by providing a combined platform comprised of Faraday ASIC solutions along with a wide library of Silex Insight’s cryptography IP cores, offering a solution for every security situation and level. Crypto Coprocessors, True Random Number Generators and AES crypto engines are some of the IP cores being used in a wide variety of products, like doorbells, smart wristbands and smart grids, to name a few.

“Faraday continues to invest heavily in security and by partnering with Silex Insight we know we retain top-notch performance, because the IPs footprint can be scaled exactly to the needed requirements. We expect to help more customers achieve their market successes with aid of these robust cryptographic engines,” said Yu-Ting Kuo, Sales Director of Faraday. “Silex Insight is known worldwide for the quality and flexibility of its security IP cores, and having them join Faraday on this journey not only enables Faraday to address the growing demand for security solutions, but also plays as testimony to the quality of the ASIC solutions we are delivering.

“We are very pleased be part of this ambitious collaboration. It squarely fits with our ambition to help create a secure and intuitive IoT and secure networking platforms from device to cloud and enterprise systems,” said Pieter Willems, VP of Global Sales and Marketing of Silex Insight. “This agreement recognizes the quality of our security solutions and the reach of our expertise. In addition it will help our developers to further push our embedded security platforms beyond the state-of-the-art, especially in terms of optimizing the low-power/high-security ratio in chip architectures.”

Security is the foundation of every great new embedded system design. Silex Insight and Faraday will lead the industry with vision and value for secure ASIC solutions.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

> For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China.

> For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com





