Arteris IP FlexNoC & Resilience Package Support SemiDrive ISO 26262-Compliant Chip Production

Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP accelerates automotive e-cockpit, central gateway, ADAS and autonomous driving system-on-chip (SoCs)

CAMPBELL, Calif. – September 22, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that SemiDrive’s new ISO 26262-compliant smart e-cockpit, central gateway, autonomous driving and ADAS chips are powered by Arteris®FlexNoC® interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package as the on-chip communications backbone.

SemiDrive is a fast-growing startup focused on the automotive market with systems-on-chip (SoCs) for smart e-cockpit, central gateway and autonomous driving. SemiDrive and Arteris have cooperated on automotive chip designs using FlexNoC interconnect IP, which helps chip design teams meet the ISO 26262 vehicle functional safety standard, since 2016. The FlexNoC technology from Arteris IP provides flexible and reliable on-chip connection support for multiple high-speed processing units and smart engines in SemiDrive’s SoCs.

“We were very successful using Arteris IP NoC technology to optimize our chip’s bandwidth, latency and power consumption to meet the real time requirements of autonomous driving,” said Maggie Qiu, CEO at SemiDrive. “Furthermore, the Arteris IP team was professional and diligent in helping us through the functional safety IP validation process which facilitated our ISO 26262 compliance process.”

“SemiDrive’s quick success producing their first ISO 26262 compliant autonomous driving chip using Arteris IP is further evidence of our technology’s suitability for the automotive market as well as the expertise of the Arteris IP engineering and functional safety team,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “SemiDrive’s success is proof of our technology’s ability to allow chip design teams to quickly develop and fab highly complex ISO 26262 compliant systems-on-chip.”

About SemiDrive

SemiDrive is a privately funded semiconductor company focusing on automotive applications including smart e-cockpit, central gateway, ADAS and autonomous driving. SemiDrive is based in Nanjing, with R&D teams in Shanghai and Beijing. It is dedicated to work with our customers and partners to make cars smarter, safer and connected.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.





