Efabless Expands support for Cloud-based Design Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 24, 2020 -- Efabless Corporation, the leading open innovation platform for IC design, announced today it has expanded design support for the GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) 130G solution. The new offering, which includes digital design and low cost ASIC development based on configurable design templates, provides a full “semiconductor ecosystem in a box” that brings the power of GF’s 130G solution to a network of previously unserved OEMs, IC designers and IP providers. New capabilities are available on GF’s 130nm platform now.

The Cloud-based design platform provides access to EDA tools, infrastructure and prototyping services to accelerate the development of IP as full integrated circuits. The platform includes a complete EDA design flow based on qualified open-source tools. Digital design utilizes a new automated RTL-to-GDS flow called OpenLANE which provides a completely automated digital implementation process from RTL-to-GDS without human intervention.

The Efabless platform features a Marketplace where users have access to GF’s proven 130G solution as well as IP and SoC reference designs that are implemented as automated configurable design templates. By choosing templates based on specific application requirements, custom SoC designs are automatically generated from a web-based UI using drop-down menus. The offering enables IC and product designers to create a complete SoC without needing expertise for the full chip design. For customers who need turn-key or partial design services, up-front cost of design and time-to-market can be reduced as much as 3-5x through leveraging automated design generation and development on the Efabless platform.

‘Falcon’, the initial SoC design template targeted on GF130G solution, includes an Arm Cortex M0 processor and a selection of analog and digital peripherals that can be readily configured into a design. Target applications include IoT controllers, intelligent sensing and monitoring, industrial and manufacturing. These are a good match for GF’s 130G, a solution that is well suited for general purpose SoC designs and power- and price-sensitive applications.

“We are pleased to work with Efabless to deliver differentiating design solutions for customers who are not enabled with broader established ecosystem platforms,” said Mark Ireland, vice president of Ecosystem and Design Solutions at GF. “Efabless’ new offering enables a flexible design environment for GF’s 130G solution, making it convenient for designers to develop custom silicon for a variety of analog and digital solutions for IoT edge and various connected devices.”

“Efabless is very excited to grow its partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES as we remove barriers to both IC and IP design. GLOBALFOUNDRIES offers best-in-class process technology platforms that are ideal for the emerging applications in a connected world. We look forward to making the GF technology accessible to companies of all sizes and levels of IC design expertise,” said Jeff DiCorpo, SVP Business Development at Efabless.

To learn more, please visit https://www.efabless.com.

About Efabless

Efabless.com offers a platform and marketplace that uses open source and community models to make the design and commercialization of ICs simple, inexpensive and accessible to everyone. Efabless accelerates the development of new products and initial proof of concepts through a novel solution based on configurable open-source SoC design templates and automated design generation. Product developers use this solution to rapidly, cost-effectively and reliably create custom silicon. Chip developers use the solution to dramatically reduce cost and time to market for proof of concept of new and exciting ICs. Our model is extendible to advanced packaging, software, subsystems and full systems. Efabless is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

For more information, visit www.efabless.com.





