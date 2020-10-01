Renesas Selects Andes RISC-V 32-Bit CPU Cores for its First RISC-V Implementation of ASSPs

400MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
TOKYO, Japan ― October 1, 2020 -- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a technology IP cooperation with Andes Technology, an advanced supplier of RISC-V based embedded CPU cores and associated SoC development environment. Renesas selected the AndesCore™ IP 32-bit RISC-V CPU cores to embed into its new application-specific standard products that will begin customer sampling in the second half of 2021.
“We are thrilled that Renesas, a top-tier global MCU provider has designed Andes RISC-V cores into their pre-programmed application-specific standard products. Renesas and Andes share the same vision to welcome the era of RISC-V being the mainstream CPU instruction set architecture (ISA) for system-on-chips (SoC),” said Frankwell Lin, President of Andes Technology Corp. “Not only does this represent a milestone for Andes, but it marks the arrival of the open-source RISC-V ISA as a mainstream computing engine. Renesas customers will benefit from a modern ISA constructed for the needs of 21st century computing.”
“The scalable range of performance, selectable safety features, and customization options provided by the Andes RISC-V core IP enables Renesas to provide innovative solutions for future application-specific standard products,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “Customers looking for cost-effective alternative paths for existing or emerging applications will benefit from the reduced time to market and lower development costs.”
The delivery of Renesas’ pre-programmed ASSP devices based on the RISC-V core architecture, combined with specialized user interface tools to set the application programmable parameters, will provide customers with complete and optimized solutions. This capability eliminates the initial RISC-V development and software investment barrier. In addition, an extensive network of regional Renesas partners with specialized expertise will provide cutting edge and sharply focused customer support.
