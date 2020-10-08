Attopsemi's I-fuse Memory Solution Now Qualified and Available on X-FAB's 130nm RF-SOI Technology

October 8, 2020 -- X-FAB Silicon Foundries, the leading analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry, together with Attopsemi, innovator of I-fuse™ one-time programmable (OTP) IP solutions, have entered into a collaboration to satisfy the memory requirements of 5G technology. The companies have announced successful qualification of Attopsemi’s I-fuse OTP memory in relation to X-FAB’s XR013 open-platform foundry 130nm RF-SOI technology. This qualification will allow customers to benefit from the incorporation of a compact (<0.2mm2 surface area) and robust OTP block into the core XR013 technology module, but without requiring additional or custom processing. Read operation is possible at both 2.5V and 1.8V for MIPI compatibility.

X-FAB’s XR013 is a feature rich, open-platform, 130nm technology that is optimized for RF applications. These include cellular infrastructure, Wi-Fi connectivity, automotive V2X communications, IoT, etc. The cooperation between Attopsemi and X-FAB presents greater scope for designers to integrate digital content with analog trimming or data storage into next generation deployments, such as 5G New Radio (NR). A key benefit of using Attopsemi I-fuse OTP memory on the XR013 RF platform is the flexibility with which RF products can address different regional market requirements via a single chip design (as different configurations can be stored). This will lead to project development cost savings, as well as facilitating inventory management.



“We’re very excited about the prospect of our I-fuse™ IP now being qualified for incorporation into the X-FAB XR013 process,” said Shine Chung, Chairman of Attopsemi. “We’re very pleased that our OTP was chosen by X-FAB’s customers for 5G applications. Thanks to the high reliability, high quality and fully testable IP, our I-fuse™ has been proven to meet X-FAB’s stringent demands in their advanced processes.”



“Close collaboration with Attopsemi has created a cost-effective OTP memory solution for our customers using XR013,” Dr. Greg U’Ren, Director of RF Technology at X-FAB, added. “This will be pivotal in enabling our customers to increase their on-chip functionality, giving them a strong foundation for further innovation and allowing the requirements of different geographic locations to be attended to.”



The qualified Attopsemi I-fuse OTP solution is available for clients from X-FAB’s customer portal “My X-FAB”.

About Attopsemi Technology

Founded in 2010, Attopsemi Technology is dedicated to developing and licensing fuse-based OTP IP for all CMOS process technologies from 0.7µm to 7nm and beyond in various silicided polysilicon, HKMG, FDSOI and FinFET technologies. Attopsemi provides the best possible OTP solutions for all merits in small size, low voltage/current programming/read, high quality, high reliability, low power, high speed, wide temperature and high data security. Attopsemi's proprietary I-fuse™ OTP technologies have been proven in numerous CMOS technologies and in several silicon foundries.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB’s modular CMOS and SOI processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special SiC and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB’s analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide. www.xfab.com





