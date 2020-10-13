OPENEDGES AI Accelerator (NPU) & Memory Subsystem IP licensed for Eyenix AI-powered surveillance camera chipset

October 13, 2020 -- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc., the world’s leading supplier of AI computing IP solutions announced today that their AI computing IP solution including AI accelerator (NPU) and memory subsystem consisting of Network-On-Chip and DDR memory controllers, has been licensed to Eyenix Co.,Ltd. for their next generation AI powered IP camera chipset.

Eyenix Co.,Ltd. is a leading fabless company specializing in high-definition video signal processing and intelligent vision system solutions. Eyenix EN675 is a highly integrated SoC for smart video surveillance, automotive imaging equipment, broadcasting medical device & others. EN675 has combined powerful computer vision performance, excellent quality image processing and the high performance memory system to enable next generation smart IP camera solutions.

OPENEDGES’ AI computing IP solution provides the following: AI accelerator (ENLIGHTTM NPU) combined with ORBITTM memory subsystem comprising Network-on-Chip Interconnect (OICTM) and a DDR Memory Controller (OMCTM). ENLIGHTTM NPU is a highly scalable processor IP for computer vision and artificial intelligence. It supports all popular deep learning frameworks. In general inference chips require considerable memory bandwidth, more so than other applications. The tight integration of OPENEDGES’ AI NPU and memory subsystem enables achievement of super high bandwidth efficiency.

“With OPENEDGES AI Computing Platform IP, we have successfully released EN675, the AI powered image signal processing SoC. It enables high performance edge computing with ultra low power. OPENEDGES NPU & memory subsystem are highly optimized and helped us to achieve high quality video and advanced video analytics. Together with our embedded image signal processor(ISP), EN675 will be deployed for a wide range of computer vision applications.” said JungHyun Hwang, Ph.D, CEO of Eyenix Co.,Ltd.

OPENEDGES is the only IP company that provides synergy by combining our AI NPU with memory subsystem IP. With the addition of the highly optimized memory system, customers can drive OPENEDGES’ NPU to the highest TOPS/W performance. New intelligent edge systems appear every day. They need to process input data with low latency and high throughput while staying under tight power budgets. This is achievable only through the tight integration and optimization of OPENEDGES’ AI NPU and memory subsystem.

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES is a semiconductor IP provider for AI computing that is empowering the Internet of Smart Things. Committed to democratizing artificial intelligence technology at edge devices, OPENEDGES delivers IP in two key technology areas of AI computing; highly efficient Artificial Intelligence Acceleration and high-performance Memory Subsystem(s). Via the synergy of these two technologies, OPENEDGES offers the sorely needed boost in performance, efficiency and reliability for Internet of Smart Things. ORBITTM DDR memory controller IP currently supports DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR3/4/5, GDDR6. HBM2/3 will be available in the near future. Additional information about OPENEDGES technology can be found at www.openedges.com

About Eyenix Co.,Ltd.

Eyenix is a fabless R&D company specializing in high-definition video signal processing semiconductor and intelligent artificial vision system solutions. It has been developing technologies such as high-definition ISP, EX-SDI video/audio transmission technology and industrial IP technology. Eyenix will continue to strive in timely production of differentiated core SoCs in verticals such as video surveillance, broadcasting medical device, and automotive imaging equipment, while providing consistent high quality and supply chain stability.

For more information, visit www.eyenix.com





