Codasip Announces a New Design Center in France
Munich, Germany – October 20th, 2020 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V embedded processor IP, announced its new strategic design center today. It is based in France and the local Codasip team is going to play an important role in the company’s innovation and development plans for the next-generation product IP.
The new Codasip French Design Center started operation in the summer. It is located in Villeneuve Loubet on the Mediterranean coastline in southeast France, near the technology park of Sophia Antipolis where major technology companies such as Bosch, NXP, Thales, and many others have offices.
“As we are expanding the product portfolio and fostering our technology leadership, we need talented senior engineers to support the growth,” explained Karel Masařík, CEO of Codasip. “Sophia Antipolis is an important European location for R&D and technical talent in the semiconductor industry. We are proud to have hired our French colleagues there, close to customers. Their expertise will be a great supplement to that of our main R&D Center in the Czech Republic.”
The newly established Codasip French team is currently focused mainly on product architecture and verification. The team’s leader is Mélaine Facon, an industry professional with rich experience in the semiconductor IP design field.
“The RISC-V open ISA is revolutionizing the deployment of processors in SoCs by being a neutral standard independent of any single company,” said Mélaine Facon, Director of the French Design Center. “We are confident that our team’s experience can help respond to the rapidly increasing demand for RISC-V processors, and we are really looking forward to becoming a part of Codasip and its RISC-V story.”
The full address of the Codasip French Design Center is available on the Codasip website, section Contact.
About Codasip
Codasip delivers leading-edge processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing ASIC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to automatically optimize the processor IP. As founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and a long-time supplier of LLVM and GNU‑based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has offices in Europe and China, with sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.codasip.com.
