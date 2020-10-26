Micro Magic, Inc. Unleashes World's Fastest RISC-V Core
October 26, 2020 -- Today Micro Magic, Inc. announced the world’s fastest 64-bit RISC-V core achieving 5GHz and 13,000 CoreMarks at 1.1V. A single Micro Magic core running at 0.8V nominal delivers 11,000 CoreMarks at 4.25GHz consuming only 200mW.
