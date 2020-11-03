Movellus Joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES Ecosystem Program, as Partner Providing Application-Optimized PLLs, DLLs, & Comprehensive Clocking Solutions
SAN JOSE, CA -- November 2, 2020 — Movellus announced today it has joined the GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) GLOBALSOLUTIONS® ecosystem program. Movellus’ fully synthesizable and quickly customizable PLLs/DLLs are available to GF customers around the world with the goal of further enabling their designs and ultimately reducing their time-to-market.
GF, the world’s leading specialty foundry, provides differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments including IoT, 5G, AI, automotive, and satellite communications.
Movellus’ technology is well-suited for GF’s customers based on the ability to customize its PLLs, DLLs, and clocking solutions for specific applications and processes – including specialty process nodes.
Movellus already has multiple customers with designs built on GF’s high-performance, ultra-low power 22FDX® platform, as well as GF’s 12LP (12nm FinFET) platform with the optional feature of radiation-hardened clocks for aerospace applications.
“New markets, such as IoT and sensors, are creating a demand for unique technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES is meeting that need. We are seeing high demand for GF’s 12LP+ solution — in particular, for AI chips,” said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. “Further, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has been a fantastic partner, with an open, flexible partnership program.”
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES® GLOBALSOLUTIONS
The GLOBALSOLUTIONS program brings together a robust network of leading design enablement providers that offer a best-in-class portfolio of solution offerings. The program comprises of partners that provide EDA software tools, design intellectual property (IP), design, mask, and assembly services.
About Movellus’ Product Portfolio
Movellus’ Application-Optimized™ PLLs, DLLs, and Intelligent Clock Distribution Networks enhance high performance SoCs – optimizing the power, performance, and area of the entire SoC by at least 10%. Movellus products include core application-optimized IP and advanced architectures. They seamlessly integrate into SoCs and leverage existing synthesis, P&R, static timing analysis, and DFT methodologies.
