28FDSOI "SoC White Box" SERDES & Controller IPs' are available for immediate licensing

November 4, 2020 -- T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the availability of a comprehensive range of high-volume production proven SERDES IPs extracted from, production 28FDSOI chips.

The unique advantages of 28FDSOI technology allow SoC/ASIC designers to gain full benefit of best-in-class Performance, Power, and Area (PPA) in a single process-technology flavour without having to choose multiple technology variants.

The following IPs are extracted from high volume production chips “SoC White Box IPs” and delivered to you as source code for integration into your SoC. The Controllers & Phys have been proven in the same chips guaranteeing seamless integration into your chips.

Analog IPs Digital IPs MIPI M-Phy upto 10Gb/s MIPI UFS, Unipro Controller MIPI D-Phy MIPI DSI, CSI Controller HDMI 2.0/1.4 HDMI 2.0 / 1.4 Controller Display Port 1.2 Display Port 1.2 Controller Embedded Display Port v1.4 Embedded Display Port v1.4 Controller USB 3/2 PCIe Gen 4/3/2 SATA 6G LVDS 1.6Gbps G-NET SERDES 28G / 15G PLLs 6.4GHz, 5GHz, 4.6GHz Voltage Senor IPs ADCs DACs Audio 16 bits Audio 24 bits 250 Ksps, 14 bits 160 MHz, 10 bits 1 Msps, 10 / 12 bits 250 MHz, 10 bits 50 Msps, 10 bits 640 MHz, 10 bits 160 Msps, 10 / 12 bits 2.16 GHz, 12 bits 200 Msps, 12 bits 2.7 GHz, 7 bits 250 Msps, 10 bits

Application benefits by market segments

Consumer Multimedia Applications: Wide support of Consumer PHY standards such as PCIe Gen1/2/3, USB 3.0 Super Speed, JESD204B, SATA Gen 1/2/3 and SGMII / QSGMII from 1.125 Gb/s to 10 Gb/s.

Wide support of Consumer PHY standards such as PCIe Gen1/2/3, USB 3.0 Super Speed, JESD204B, SATA Gen 1/2/3 and SGMII / QSGMII from 1.125 Gb/s to 10 Gb/s. Internet of Things, Wearable Applications: Ultra low voltage operation, Optimized for low power Chip to Chip SERDES Applications from 10 Gb/s to 11 Gb/s.

Ultra low voltage operation, Optimized for low power Chip to Chip SERDES Applications from 10 Gb/s to 11 Gb/s. Networking Applications: Wide support of communication standards such as CEI-6/11/S-M-LR, CEI 28G MR XFI/SFI, XUAI/CAUI, SGMII, QSGMII, CR4, SFP+…* from 1.25 Gb/s to 28 Gb/s.

These IPs are targeted at applications requiring high speed, high bandwidth, low-power consumption, and low-latency interfaces.

Availability and Business Model

All these IPs are available immediately for licensing on the industry’s leading commercial bulk 28 FDSOI technology by Samsung & STMicroelectronics. They can easily be ported from 28FDSOI to 22FDSOI.

The Business model is a very attractive SoC White Box business model of Source Code, complete design data base Technology Transfer, Including Analog schematics/layout, RTL VHDL/Verilog, SW/FW C codes, among set of testbenches and design documentations.

For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request to contact@t-2-m.com.

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your storage, servers, networking, communications, TV, STB, Satellite, Wireless & IOT SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/semiconductor-ip-cores/





