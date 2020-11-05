eMemory NeoFuse IP Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Advanced High Voltage Platform for OLED Applications

Hsinchu, Taiwan (November 05, 2020) –eMemory, one of the world’s top-ten providers of semiconductor intellectual property (IP), announced today its NeoFuse IP has been qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) 28HV platform in response to the rising demand for Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display applications. The announcement was made at GF’s China Global Technology Conference (GTC).

OLED display drivers are one of the fastest growing HV process market segments, and eMemory provides customers with a full range of NVM IP solutions to enhance product competitiveness.

“Following successful collaboration on GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s high-voltage platforms including 55HV and 40HV, we’re pleased to work with GlobalFoundries again to extend the NeoFuse IP in the 28nm HV process and meet the various demands for OLED application to create value for customers,” said Michael Ho, vice president of Business Development at eMemory.

eMemory logic NVM solutions have been implemented in a wide range of GF’s HV technology platforms for OLED applications. As the leading logic NVM IP provider in the HV process, eMemory has maintained a close relationship with GF to verify eMemory NVM solutions at early stages of process development.

"eMemory’s competitive one-time-programmable memory solution further enhances GlobalFoundries’ comprehensive IP portfolio for the OLED market," said Mark Ireland, vice president of Ecosystem and Design Solutions at GF. "Together, with our IP collaboration on the GlobalFoundries 28HV platform, we are delivering optimized performance requirements for display driver applications including OLED."

Driven by performance, OLED displays have taken a dominant position in display driver ICs (DDICs) for high-end smartphones. GF’s advanced 28HV platform provides faster data rates, higher SRAM density and better power consumption, all of which result in superior image quality with ideal power efficiency for OLED display drivers. The 28HV platform also allows the use of increasingly complex algorithms for powerful display engines.

eMemory and GF have cultivated a long-term relationship resulting in the availability of silicon-proven IPs on various platforms. Both companies are committed to developing highly reliable, cost effective solutions to meet a variety of customer demands.

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 1,800 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry’s widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory’s eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company’s embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw.





