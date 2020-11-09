UMC Reports Sales for October 2020



Taipei, Taiwan, November 9, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2020.

Revenues for October 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) October 15,282,825 14,587,122 +695,703 +4.77% Jan.-Oct. 146,807,386 120,939,705 +25,867,681 +21.39%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





