UMC Reports Sales for October 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, November 9, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2020.
Revenues for October 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
October
|
15,282,825
|
14,587,122
|
+695,703
|
+4.77%
|
Jan.-Oct.
|
146,807,386
|
120,939,705
|
+25,867,681
|
+21.39%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
