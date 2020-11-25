Gyrfalcon Launches AI-X: Full-Stack Solution for Edge-AI Development
Optimized Turnkey HW-SW AI-Chip Solution Ideal for Small and Medium Enterprises
MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 — Gyrfalcon Technology (GTI) today announced AI-X™, a new full-stack solution for AI development ideal for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Popular applications for AI-X include edge-AI vision devices, consumer electronics, AI-camera sensors and automotive.
AI-X benefits SMEs by accelerating AI product turnaround time, maximizing on-chip resource utilization, minimizing CPU runtime, boosting performance efficiency, and reducing power consumption by leveraging GTI Networks (GNet™) and holistic HW-SW optimization.
The AI-X product information is available here.
Powered by Gyrfalcon high-performing accelerator chips, AI-X delivers chip-level optimization solutions for realizing deep neural network development on edge devices. AI-X provides an efficient HW-SW design framework for developing CNN-based models on GTI’s chips.
“For smart devices — such as IoTs, smartphones, autonomous vehicles and many other platforms and end-point devices — to reach their maximum potential edge AI co-processing is imperative,” said Dr. Manouchehr Rafie, Vice President of Advanced Technologies at Gyrfalcon. “AI-X combines an end-to-end HW and SW solution for quickly deploying your data, tasks, AI custom model, algorithm design and chip implementation challenges on the AI devices equipped with the GTI high-performing chips. These AI edge devices benefit from the AI-X higher performance, improved privacy, reduced bandwidth and latency, less CPU computational load, efficient energy use and less BOM cost.”
AI-X Benefits:
- Vision-based solution for AI chip design challenges
- Customized model conversion (MDK)
- Minimizing CPU utilization/runtime (Over 3x CPU Saving)
- Maximizing on-chip resource utilization (>90%)
- Enhanced performance efficiency (by 5x)
- Reduced latency during inferencing
- Chip-level optimization & model pruning
- Quantization-aware training
- Per-layer quantization and parameter optimization
Powered by GTI Accelerator Chips:
- Unmatched TOPS & power efficiency
- Integrated on-chip memory
- Scalable multi-chip architecture
- Executes a large number of calculations in Tensor operations
About Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc.
Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world’s leading developer of high-performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small-sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. Visit on the web.
