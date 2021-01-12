Arteris IP FlexNoc Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by Hailo for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip

Leading AI chipmaker Hailo uses world-leading network-on-chip (NoC) IP to accelerate dataflow performance

CAMPBELL, Calif. – January 12, 2021 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Hailo has licensed FlexNoC Interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package for use in Hailo’s AI processor targeting automotive, smart cities, smart retail, Industry 4.0 and other markets.

Hailo’s AI processor is transforming visual intelligence and sensory perception for multiple industries by enabling smart devices to run neural network (NNs)-based applications more effectively at the edge. The Arteris interconnect IP products will be used by Hailo to improve the dataflow performance.

“The Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect is much more area efficient than competitive technologies,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “The state-of-the-art interconnect IP reduces the die area and power consumption of our unique architecture, which helps us to meet the market requirements.”

“Hailo is an AI innovator and their choice of our FlexNoC Interconnect IP and Resilience Package is a resounding vote of confidence in Arteris IP NoC technology,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “The Hailo engineering team’s choice of Arteris IP is further proof of our technology’s benefits for optimizing on-chip dataflow for AI/ML and automotive systems.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.





