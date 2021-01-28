JPEG 2000 decoder for high-speed applications (up to multi-channel DCI 2K and 4K, HD 1080i and 1080p)
RV64X: A Free, Open Source GPU for RISC-V
By Jon Peddie, Jon Peddie Research (JPR)
EETimes (January 27, 2021)
A group of enthusiasts are proposing a new set of graphics instructions designed for 3D graphics and media processing. These new instructions are built on the RISC-V base vector instruction set. They will add support for new data types that are graphics specific as layered extensions in the spirit of the core RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA). Vectors, transcendental math, pixel, and textures and Z/Frame buffer operations are supported. It can be a fused CPU-GPU ISA. The group is calling it the RV64X as instructions will be 64-bit long (32 bits will not be enough to support a robust ISA).
Why now?
The world has plenty of GPUs to choose from, why this? Because, says the group, commercial GPUs are less effective at meeting unusual needs such as dual-phase 3D frustum clipping, adaptable HPC (arbitrary bit depth FFTs), hardware SLAM. They believecollaboration provides flexible standards, reduces the 10 to 20 man-year effort otherwise needed, and will help with cross-verification to avoid mistakes.
The team says their motivation and goals are driven by the desire to create a small, area-efficient design with custom programmability and extensibility. It should offer low-cost IP ownership and development, and not compete with commercial offerings. It can be implemented in FPGA and ASIC targets and will be free and open source. The initial design will be targeted to low-power microcontrollers. It will be Khronos Vulkan-compliant, and over time support other APIs (OpenGL, DirectX and others).
