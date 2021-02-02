This is How Intel Gets Out of Manufacturing
It won’t be easy, but it could be done
By Jim McGregor, Tirias Research
EETimes (February 2, 2021)
On the heels of activist hedge fund Third Point calling on Intel’s board to explore “strategic alternatives,” like spinning off its fabs and/or divesting itself of unsuccessful acquisitions, Intel’s board reacted with a rapid change of CEOs, tapping Pat Gelsinger to succeed Bob Swan. However, in his first address to the financial community, Gelsinger committed Intel to remaining an integrated design manufacturer (IDM) — and, yes, that might require outsourcing some manufacturing to third-party fabs in the near term. While this may not please some investors, it is the correct decision at this time. However, I have a theory on how a spinoff could be successful, theoretically, in the long-term, say five years or more down the road
