Pulsic Delivers Real-Time, Accurate, Layout Previews to Analog Circuits Designers with the new Animate Preview

Animate Preview is being offered as a freemium tool to all analog/mixed signal designers

SAN JOSE, CA – February 3, 2021 — Pulsic, the premier provider of custom physical design tools for precision automation of analog/mixed-signal designs, today announced Animate Preview, a new product for analog circuit engineers. Animate Preview gives engineers quick, easy and accurate physical information about their analog circuit while they develop their schematic. It delivers detailed visualizations and accurate area estimations of the circuit to help designers quickly spot problems. Animate Preview speeds design iterations by giving instant feedback on design decisions. Animate Preview eliminates the wait for layout teams, often working on multiple competing projects, to find the time to create an initial layout.

In a radical departure from the traditional Electronic Design Automation (EDA) business and licensing models, Pulsic is releasing Animate Preview as a freemium product. Animate Preview is available now for complimentary download and installation. Online help desk and live chat support services are also available with the Animate Preview download.

Animate Preview users can upgrade to Animate Preview Plus.

​Make better decisions earlier in the design flow and reduce design iterations

Animate Preview works while you edit your circuit schematic, automatically keeping you up to date with your changes. Physical previews are generated when a schematic is loaded and each time the schematic is updated. Animate Preview automatically recognizes common analog circuit topologies, e.g. current mirrors and differential pairs etc., then intelligently places devices to achieve matching symmetry and optimal flow of the critical paths in your circuit. Animate Preview obeys DRC and process rules to give you early and accurate physical previews of your design.

Physical information that would normally take hours or days to generate is automatically available to circuit engineers in seconds. The Animate Preview window is embedded in your existing schematic editor and displays results and updated previews as you work, in real time. A fully featured GUI is available for detailed control of placement constraints and topologies if required.

​To download Animate Preview visit: https://www.animate.pulsic.com/

​About Pulsic

Pulsic is an electronic design automation (EDA) company offering production-proven chip planning and implementation solutions for extreme custom design challenges at advanced nodes. Leading semiconductor companies use Pulsic’s physical design software to achieve significant improvements in their design productivity through layout automation using Pulsic’s advanced solutions. Complementary to existing design flows, standards, and databases, Pulsic technology delivers handcrafted quality faster than manual design or other EDA software solutions. Pulsic has delivered successful tapeouts for IDMs and fabless customers in the memory, FPGA, custom digital, LCD, imaging, and AMS markets worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.pulsic.com.





