TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2021 were approximately NT$126.75 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from December 2020 and an increase of 22.2 percent from January 2020.
TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|January 2021
|126,749
|December 2020
|117,365
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|8.0
|January 2020
|103,683
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|22..2
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
- TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report
- Gartner Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020
- Fraunhofer IPMS presents TSN IP core designs with low latency for automotive on-board networks
- Device Authority, EPS Global and Intrinsic ID Announce Strategic Partnership
Most Popular
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
- RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
- Can Open Source Hardware Emulate Linux?
- Synopsys Selected for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes Program
- Global Unichip Corporation and Flex Logix Achieve First-Time Working Silicon on Joint ASIC Development Using EFLX Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page