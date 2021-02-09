TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2021 were approximately NT$126.75 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from December 2020 and an increase of 22.2 percent from January 2020.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues January 2021 126,749 December 2020 117,365 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 8.0 January 2020 103,683 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 22..2





