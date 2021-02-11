TSMC to Raise $9 Billion for Expansion Amid Shortages

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 11, 2021)

TAIPEI — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said that it plans two sales of bonds that would raise about $9 billion to expand production, possibly helping to ease a critical shortage of silicon.

In a Feb. 9 board meeting, the world’s largest chip foundry approved the issuance of corporate bonds in Taiwan for as much as NT$120 billion (approximately $4.4 billion) and provided a guarantee to subsidiary TSMC Global to issue US dollar-denominated corporate bonds for up to $4.5 billion that would fund capacity expansion as well as pollution-prevention measures.

Click here to read more ...













