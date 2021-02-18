Micro Magic, Inc. Delivers Ultra Low Power 64-Bit RISC-V Core
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 -- Today, Micro Magic, Inc. announced its Ultra Low power 64-bit RISC-V core consuming only 10mW at 1Ghz. Micro Magic's design techniques allow its 5GHz processor to run at low voltages to save power while still achieving high performance. By lowering the operating voltage to 350mV, Micro Magic's 64-bit RISC-V core runs at 1GHz and is able to achieve 2,500 Coremarks in a 16nm FinFET process. The result is a record breaking 250,000 Coremarks/Watt.
|Ad
| Compact, efficient 64-bit RISC-V processor with 5-stage pipeline
64-bit embedded processor, fully compliant with the RISC-V ISA
RISC-V Processor - RV12 - 32/64 bit, Single Core CPU
Measured performance, power, and efficiency at different voltages.
"At 250,000 Coremarks/Watt our RISC-V core significantly extends battery life for critical uses like IoT, Wearable's, and EV's," says Lee Tavrow, Ph.D. co-founder of Micro Magic.
When asked to respond to comments that Micro Magic's claims were impossible, Mark Santoro, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Micro Magic, Inc., simply repeated the words of Arthur C. Clarke, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."
Micro Magic, Inc. is a Silicon Valley based EDA Company that provides tools for high-speed digital design, IP, and design services, as well as member of RISC-V international.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Esperanto Technologies to Reveal Chip with 1000+ Cores at RISC-V Summit
- Micro Magic, Inc. Unleashes World's Fastest RISC-V Core
- Andes Technology Features 32-bit A25MP and 64-bit AX25MP RISC-V Multicore Processors With Andes Custom Extension at TSMC 2019 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Imperas delivers first RISC-V Simulator for new Vector and Bit Manipulation specifications to Lead Customers
- Cortus Announces the General Availability of a RISC-V Processor Family - from Low End Embedded Controller to 64 bit Processor with Floating Point.
Breaking News
- Micro Magic, Inc. Delivers Ultra Low Power 64-Bit RISC-V Core
- Mark Redford Named Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain for Palma Ceia SemiDesign - Former Arm Executive
- JEDEC Publishes DDR4 NVDIMM-P Bus Protocol Standard
- Arteris IP Adds a Record 28 New Licensees in 2020
- CEVA Appoints Jaclyn Liu to its Board of Directors; Bruce A. Mann Retires
Most Popular
- Objections grow to Nvidia-ARM deal
- ISSCC Plenary: A Bright Foundry Future
- Comcores sells wireless assets to Analog Devices
- U.S. Department of Defense Partners with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Manufacture Secure Chips at Fab 8 in Upstate New York
- Gartner Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page