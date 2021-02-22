Syntiant Adopts Movellus' Clock Network for its Low-Power NDP120 Deep Learning Processor

San Jose, CA, February 22, 2021 – Movellus, Inc. today announced that Syntiant Corp. has adopted Movellus’ Maestro platform for its Syntiant® NDP120™ Neural Decision Processor™ (NDP), the edge AI chip company’s latest generation of special purpose semiconductors for always-on audio and sensor processing in battery-powered devices.

System architects developing SOCs for edge AI, data center, cryptocurrencies, space applications, or near-threshold and power-sensitive semiconductor designs face daunting clocking challenges. Maestro’s Intelligent Clock Network uses the company’s third-generation TrueDigital™ technology to achieve unrivaled power saving. Movellus’ all-digital implementations solve SoC-level clock distribution challenges for high-performance and ultra low power chips—including on-chip variation, jitter, clock skews, setup and hold violations, peak current, switching noise—all of which have been increasing with process node scaling. TrueDigital solutions are application-optimized and can provide impressive chip-wide benefits including up to 30% dynamic power reduction, 25x peak power savings, 30% performance gains, 4-5x faster timing signoff.

“Movellus’ Maestro platform has enabled us to dramatically shorten our development time so we could deliver the NDP120 to customers at record pace,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Ideal for always-on, battery-powered use models, we developed the NDP120 to include the Syntiant Core 2, our second generation neural network, which provides 25x improvement in performance than our previous tensor computation core. The Movellus combination of lower power and greater control of our clocking network has paid large dividends to our development efforts.”

“Modern SoC designs and especially AI-enabled applications present new challenges with regard to power requirements, in addition to the increased complexity of sub 10nm OCV effects,” said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. “It’s been exciting to see our Maestro clock distribution network technology enable ultra-low power designs for customers like Syntiant without compromising performance.”

About Movellus

Movellus provides customer-optimized intelligent clock network solutions for SoCs. The company’s Maestro platform enables system architects to achieve quantum leaps in energy efficiency, accelerating the move to carbon-neutral data centers, crypto mining farms, and factory automation. Movellus products enable ultra-low voltage operation for edge AI and IOT devices and reduce radiation risk in satellites. Founded in 2014, Movellus is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more visit www.movellus.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, earbuds, hearing aids and laptops. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner’s April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com





